Richmont Mines (RIC) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.04

Media coverage about Richmont Mines (NYSE:RIC) (TSE:RIC) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Richmont Mines earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.4104338378455 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of RIC stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $9.60. 868,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.09. Richmont Mines has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

About Richmont Mines

Richmont Mines Inc, formerly Ressources Minieres Rouyn Inc, is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration and development of mining properties, principally gold. The Company operates gold mines at various sites in Quebec and Ontario. The Company’s segments include Quebec and Ontario.

