Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a GBX 5,000 ($69.08) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($60.79) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 4,400 ($60.79) to GBX 4,500 ($62.17) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($59.41) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,383.91 ($60.57).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove stock remained flat at $GBX 4,347 ($60.06) during trading hours on Thursday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 3,846 ($53.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,595 ($63.48).

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported GBX 163.30 ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 160.70 ($2.22) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The firm had revenue of £243.27 million during the quarter. Rightmove had a net margin of 59.28% and a return on equity of 1,086.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.50) per share. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/rightmove-rmv-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital-updated-updated.html.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.