Rio Tinto (RIO) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($37.99) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($56.65) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,300 ($59.41) to GBX 4,500 ($62.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($53.19) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($59.41) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,159.21 ($57.46).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 3,611 ($49.89) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($39.82) and a one year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($58.39).

In other news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($56.26), for a total transaction of £387,043.60 ($534,738.33).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

