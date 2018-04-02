Rise Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.28 Million (CRYPTO:RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. Rise has a market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $1,745.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rise has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 122,635,565 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk, and created to reinforce programming langueage diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications, so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

