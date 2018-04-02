RiverPoint Capital Management LLC Sells 946 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

RiverPoint Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 61,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $59.92 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $104,640.33, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

In related news, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $836,588.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,573,234.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

