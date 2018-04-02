Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 177.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Riverview Bancorp worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $113,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 136,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 121,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

RVSB opened at $9.34 on Monday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $210.79, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.00%. sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVSB. ValuEngine upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (Riverview) is a savings and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments, which include banking operations performed by the Bank and trust and investment services performed by Riverview Asset Management Corp. (RAMCorp).

