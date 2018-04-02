Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 152 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,868.4% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 47,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,052.50, for a total transaction of $5,988,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.34, for a total transaction of $191,846.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,301. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $18.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,013.63. 397,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,612. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $817.02 and a 12-month high of $1,186.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $716,870.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morningstar restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,086.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

