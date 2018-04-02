Robert Horton Sells 1,500 Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP) Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) insider Robert Horton sold 1,500 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00.

Shares of TSE MKP traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,385. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of C$13.10 and a 1-year high of C$18.50.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MCAN Mortgage from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation (MCAN) is a Canada-based loan company and mortgage investment corporation. The Company’s primary objective is to generate income by investing its corporate funds in a portfolio of mortgages (including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans), as well as other types of financial investments, loans and real estate investments.

