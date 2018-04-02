Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Insider Sells $94,734.08 in Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) insider Robert Parks sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $94,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IQV opened at $98.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $20,433.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Insider Sells $94,734.08 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/robert-parks-sells-896-shares-of-iqvia-holdings-inc-iqv-stock-updated-updated.html.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.