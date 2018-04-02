Robert W. Baird Reiterates $24.00 Price Target for CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) received a $24.00 price target from equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

CNXM stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,169.44, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

