Robert W. Baird Reiterates $3.00 Price Target for Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) received a $3.00 price target from equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

PRTO stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Proteon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14. equities analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. The Company is involved in research and development activities. The Company’s product candidate, product candidate, vonapanitase, formerly PRT-201, is a recombinant human elastase that it is developing to manage vascular access failure in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing or planning for hemodialysis, a lifesaving treatment that cannot be conducted without a functioning vascular access.

