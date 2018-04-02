FibroGen (FGEN) Director Sells $52,340.00 in Stock

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz sold 71 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,550.00.

FGEN stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,819.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.76. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 1,058.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 776,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after buying an additional 709,598 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,486,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after buying an additional 557,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,326,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,855,000 after buying an additional 244,617 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

