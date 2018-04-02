Teachers Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Rockwell Collins (COL)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,537 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Rockwell Collins worth $57,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo cut shares of Rockwell Collins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.95.

Rockwell Collins stock opened at $134.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,107.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Rockwell Collins has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $139.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. equities analysts predict that Rockwell Collins will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

