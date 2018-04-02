Acorn Energy (ACFN) versus Rogers (ROG) Head-To-Head Review

Rogers (NYSE: ROG) and Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Rogers has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn Energy has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rogers and Acorn Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Acorn Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rogers presently has a consensus target price of $160.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.85%. Given Rogers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rogers is more favorable than Acorn Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rogers and Acorn Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers $821.04 million 2.67 $80.45 million $5.76 20.75 Acorn Energy $4.35 million 2.17 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than Acorn Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Acorn Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers and Acorn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers 9.80% 14.72% 9.74% Acorn Energy -26.87% -126.24% -17.09%

Summary

Rogers beats Acorn Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense. The EMS segment manufactures and sells elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, construction and printing applications. The PES segment manufactures and sells ceramic substrate materials for power module applications, laminated bus bars for power inverter and interconnect applications, and micro-channel coolers. Its other business consists of elastomeric components.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is focused on technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. The Company operates through two segments: Power Generation (PG) monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) monitoring. The PG monitoring segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets (including stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, as well as other industrial equipment), as well as Internet of Things applications. The CP monitoring segment provides for remote monitoring of cathodic protection systems on gas pipelines for gas utilities and pipeline companies. The Company’s subsidiary includes OmniMetrixTM, LLC.

