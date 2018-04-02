Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 130.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,349 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $2,824,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $51.03 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $11,135.26, a PE ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.21.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $414.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

