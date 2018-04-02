Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Rollins worth $44,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 46.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Rollins by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rollins by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rollins by 390.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 60.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 941,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 355,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $51.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,135.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.21. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $414.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

In related news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/rollins-inc-rol-position-lifted-by-geode-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.