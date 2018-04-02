American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Insider Sells $1,442,050.00 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) insider Ronald James Grensteiner sold 47,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,442,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald James Grensteiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Ronald James Grensteiner sold 28,020 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $857,692.20.

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,565. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2,638.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.45.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

