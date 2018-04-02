Roofs Price Hits $0.0005 (ROOFS)

Roofs (CURRENCY:ROOFS) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Roofs coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Roofs has a total market cap of $63,029.00 and $34.00 worth of Roofs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Roofs has traded 41% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003279 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00693038 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00176813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029472 BTC.

Roofs Profile

Roofs’ launch date was August 18th, 2017. Roofs’ total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 coins. The official website for Roofs is www.roofs.business. The official message board for Roofs is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18152.0. Roofs’ official Twitter account is @Roofs9.

Buying and Selling Roofs

Roofs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Roofs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Roofs must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Roofs using one of the exchanges listed above.

