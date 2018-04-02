Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.32.

MU stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,364,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,870,359. The company has a market capitalization of $60,470.15, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $31,813.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $768,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,461.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,807 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,782,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,422,000 after buying an additional 90,949 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 170,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,055,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,525,000 after buying an additional 328,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

