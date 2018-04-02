Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 124,784 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,771 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ross Stores by 8,982.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,617,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,464,000 after buying an additional 1,600,027 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $117,845,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ross Stores by 39.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,658,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,257,000 after buying an additional 1,029,990 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $160,922,000 after buying an additional 736,599 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $77.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,799.75, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 44.53%. equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Sharon D. Garrett sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa R. Panattoni sold 31,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $2,410,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,751 shares of company stock worth $15,084,913 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

