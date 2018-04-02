Ross Stores (ROST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Ross Stores posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $95.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $92.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

In other news, Director Sharon D. Garrett sold 26,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $2,003,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 3,361 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $258,595.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,751 shares of company stock valued at $15,084,913. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 338.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 174,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $29,799.75, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $85.66.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

