Rowan Companies (RDC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Rowan Companies offers investors stable earnings and cash flow visibility, given its technologically advanced and versatile offshore drilling fleet, strong backlog and considerable pricing power. Especially its high-spec jackups fleet is highly preferred. Moreover, Rowan’s joint venture with Aramco is expected to drive higher utilizations for the drop-down rigs. Rowan’s cost-control initiatives are also noteworthy. The contract driller managed to lower total costs and expenses by almost 21% over the last twelve months. Despite those positives, the new and more stringent regulations following the Gulf of Mexico oil spill has made deepwater drilling activity prohibitively expensive for exploration and production companies. As of Dec 2017, Rowan has only $1.3 billion cash balances, way lower than $2.5 billion of long term debt, reflecting weak balance sheet. The company’s free cashflow also fell 29% despite favorable business scenario.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of NYSE RDC traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $11.30. 361,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,863. Rowan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $1,457.13, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Rowan Companies had a net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Butz sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $47,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rowan Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,159,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,076,000 after buying an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rowan Companies by 890.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,846,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,581,000 after buying an additional 2,559,509 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Rowan Companies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,342,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after buying an additional 957,120 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Rowan Companies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after buying an additional 181,695 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rowan Companies by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,737,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after buying an additional 725,265 shares during the period.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

