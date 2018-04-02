Aena SME (BME:AENA) has been assigned a €160.00 ($197.53) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS set a €195.00 ($240.74) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase set a €168.00 ($207.41) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($234.57) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs set a €172.00 ($212.35) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($198.77) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aena SME has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €176.00 ($217.28).

Get Aena SME alerts:

Shares of BME:AENA traded up €0.55 ($0.68) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €171.00 ($211.11). 256,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,509. Aena SME has a one year low of €137.05 ($169.20) and a one year high of €184.90 ($228.27).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aena SME (BME:AENA) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/royal-bank-of-canada-analysts-give-aena-sme-aena-a-160-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

Aena SME Company Profile

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.