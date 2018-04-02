RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €26.00 ($32.10) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($29.01) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs set a €24.60 ($30.37) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Societe Generale set a €22.90 ($28.27) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS set a €24.80 ($30.62) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.20 ($26.17).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €20.06 ($24.77) on Friday. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($28.74).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, generates, distributes, and sells electricity, as well as produces, distributes, and sells gas. It operates through Conventional Power Generation, Trading/Gas Midstream, and Innogy segments. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and pumped-storage and run-of-river power plants, as well as generates heat.

