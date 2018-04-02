Public Service Enterprise Group’s (NYSE:PEG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $25,359.39, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,483.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,658. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/royal-bank-of-canada-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-public-service-enterprise-group-peg-updated-updated.html.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.