Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.60.

RY opened at $77.29 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111,611.78, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Royal Bank of Canada announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,581,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263,862 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,820,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,440,000 after buying an additional 5,799,705 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $266,796,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $52,299,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,014,000 after buying an additional 491,621 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

