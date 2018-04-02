Royal Bank of Canada Trims Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price to C$33.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POW. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

POW traded down C$0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching C$28.92. 292,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,521. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.20 and a twelve month high of C$33.69.

In other Power Co. of Canada news, insider Arnaud Vial sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$162,000.00.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, communications, and other business sectors in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers life, health, and reinsurance products and services, as well as retirement, and investment and asset management services; manages and distributes mutual funds and other managed asset products; annuities, executive benefits, and mortgage products; and wealth management services.

