RPC, Inc. (RES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RES. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on RPC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on RPC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo dropped their target price on RPC from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPC from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 791.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RPC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

RES traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 1,138,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,683. The company has a market capitalization of $3,909.59, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. RPC has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.16). RPC had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $427.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that RPC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About RPC

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

