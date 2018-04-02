RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 223.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.17% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 2,166.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 52,968 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 23.1% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 54,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.34. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $611.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.76.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company helps organizations communicate by working to create, manage, produce, distribute and process content on behalf of its customers. The Company’s segments include Variable Print, Strategic Services, International and Corporate. The Variable Print segment includes the Company’s United States short-run and transactional printing operations.

