Ruff Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and CoinEgg. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $42.04 million and $6.09 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00695686 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000460 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00167332 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s total supply is 1,790,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,800,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg and Huobi. It is not currently possible to purchase Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

