RussiaCoin (RC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.71 Million

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. RussiaCoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $96.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RussiaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00006400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RussiaCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00675900 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006267 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003646 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000646 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00091330 BTC.

RussiaCoin Profile

RussiaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin. The official website for RussiaCoin is www.russiacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Russiacoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency made for all people around the world and escpecially the russian altcoin-community. Russiacoin will be the first coin to use the GDR (=golden readjustment algorithm) which is just similar to std. diff. adj. but has a adapted PoS start diff. so it will be a hybrid PoW/PoS in the PoW stage to allow an stabilization of PoS diff. within the PoW stage to make sure the network runs fluid. “

Buying and Selling RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RussiaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RussiaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

