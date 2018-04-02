RussiaCoin (RC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $84.00

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, RussiaCoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One RussiaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00006493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RussiaCoin has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $84.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RussiaCoin Coin Profile

RussiaCoin (RC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin. The official website for RussiaCoin is www.russiacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Russiacoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency made for all people around the world and escpecially the russian altcoin-community. Russiacoin will be the first coin to use the GDR (=golden readjustment algorithm) which is just similar to std. diff. adj. but has a adapted PoS start diff. so it will be a hybrid PoW/PoS in the PoW stage to allow an stabilization of PoS diff. within the PoW stage to make sure the network runs fluid. “

Buying and Selling RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RussiaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RussiaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

