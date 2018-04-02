Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ryanair (RYAAY) Share Price

News coverage about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.1338463771597 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.74. 75,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,103. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,968.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 32.17%. analysts expect that Ryanair will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ryanair (RYAAY) Share Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ryanair-ryaay-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.