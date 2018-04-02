Ryder System, Inc. (R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Ryder System had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

R traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.63. 153,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $3,856.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ryder System, Inc. (R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ryder-system-inc-r-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-86-billion.html.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.