Liberum Capital Cuts Safestyle UK (SFE) Price Target to GBX 90

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 130 ($1.80) to GBX 90 ($1.24) in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LON SFE opened at GBX 83 ($1.15) on Thursday. Safestyle UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.71 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.49).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 8.72%. This is a positive change from Safestyle UK’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

In other news, insider Michael John Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £17,100 ($23,625.31).

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

