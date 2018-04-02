Teachers Advisors LLC Has $22.68 Million Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $100.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

In related news, insider Stephen Kanes sold 44,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.18, for a total transaction of $7,795,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,211,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 58,139 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $9,999,908.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 632,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,826,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $161.07 on Monday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $195.97. The firm has a market cap of $7,373.45, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 3.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Has $22.68 Million Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/sage-therapeutics-inc-sage-holdings-boosted-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated.html.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.