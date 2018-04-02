SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SAGE Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4617223662155 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $15.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.77. 562,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,278. The company has a market cap of $7,373.45, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 3.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.20.

In other news, insider Stephen Kanes sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.18, for a total value of $7,795,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,211,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 58,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 632,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,826,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SAGE Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

