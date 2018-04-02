SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman now expects that the CRM provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Salesforce.com’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group upgraded Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Vetr downgraded Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce.com from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.91.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $116.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84,003.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23. Salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $81.55 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce.com by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.14 per share, with a total value of $654,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,798.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $1,133,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,371 shares of company stock valued at $37,143,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

