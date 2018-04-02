Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sallie Mae from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sallie Mae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Sallie Mae in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sallie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sallie Mae in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Sallie Mae stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,860.08, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Sallie Mae has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $309.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.64 million. Sallie Mae had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sallie Mae will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sallie Mae news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 64,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $707,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Dale sold 37,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $423,816.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,939 shares of company stock worth $3,112,679 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sallie Mae in the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sallie Mae in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sallie Mae by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 909,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sallie Mae by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sallie Mae by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 407,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sallie Mae

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

