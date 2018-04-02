SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $46.93 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $46.45 or 0.00666030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006291 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003674 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00087330 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026707 BTC.

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,010,303 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “SaluS coin uses alternative funding methods such as a Cloud Staking Service, Affiliate programs, Foundation Transaction Fee and a Traders Advantage service. 14.5 BTC were collected suring the SLS ICO. “

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

