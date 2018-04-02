Piper Jaffray Analysts Give Sanchez Energy (SN) a $4.00 Price Target

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) received a $4.00 price objective from equities researchers at Piper Jaffray in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Jaffray’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

SN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase cut Sanchez Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Northland Securities lowered Sanchez Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanchez Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Sanchez Energy has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $265.55, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.12.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.20 million. Sanchez Energy’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sanchez Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 19,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $58,461.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,826,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,046.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 66,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $347,317.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,642,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,297 shares of company stock worth $913,312. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 58,290 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sanchez Energy by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,280,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sanchez Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 554,240 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanchez Energy during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sanchez Energy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 77,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of the United States onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The Company primarily focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The Company also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

