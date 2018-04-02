Esquire Financial’s (NASDAQ:ESQ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th. Sandler O’Neill currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,375. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Anthony Coelho bought 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $122,211.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $34,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 9,110 shares of company stock worth $205,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts and certificates of deposit.

