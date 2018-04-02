Sandler O’Neill Analysts Give American Express (NYSE:AXP) a $109.00 Price Target

Sandler O’Neill set a $109.00 target price on American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $117.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Instinet upped their target price on American Express from $91.72 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura raised American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.17.

Shares of AXP opened at $93.28 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $102.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80,246.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other American Express news, insider James Peter Bush sold 12,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $1,271,866.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 137,731 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

