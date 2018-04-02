SandRidge Energy (SD) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Headlines about SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SandRidge Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.3267691224633 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of SD stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 122,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $517.16, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.83. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $21.90.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 13.17%. analysts forecast that SandRidge Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other SandRidge Energy news, COO John Patrick Suter sold 22,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $472,706.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,561.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Donald Bennett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,714. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates through two segments: exploration and production, which is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties and includes its proportionate share of the activities of the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SandRidge Permian Trust (the Royalty Trusts), and midstream services, which coordinates the delivery of electricity to its exploration and production operations in the Mid-Continent.

