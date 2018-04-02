Sanofi SA (SNY) Stake Decreased by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 8.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,524.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $1.8609 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

