Santiment Network Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million (CRYPTO:SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $58.21 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00013224 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, EtherDelta and Cobinhood. In the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Santiment Network Token

Santiment Network Token’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,660,371 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers datafeeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Token Trading

Santiment Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bitfinex, OKEx, HitBTC, Cobinhood, EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Santiment Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santiment Network Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santiment Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

