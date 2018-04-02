Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a $91.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.51 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.12 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.91. The company has a market cap of $4,814.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.52. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $84.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 961.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,430.8% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

