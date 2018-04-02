Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been given a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRT3. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €86.00 ($106.17) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sartorius has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €89.27 ($110.21).

Shares of SRT3 opened at €113.50 ($140.12) on Monday. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($87.65) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($153.95).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

