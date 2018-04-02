Sartorius (SRT3) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SRT3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €98.00 ($120.99) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS set a €125.00 ($154.32) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €76.00 ($93.83) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.27 ($110.21).

Sartorius stock opened at €113.50 ($140.12) on Thursday. Sartorius has a 52-week low of €71.00 ($87.65) and a 52-week high of €124.70 ($153.95).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

