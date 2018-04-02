Sativacoin Price Tops $0.0222 on Major Exchanges (STV)

Sativacoin (CURRENCY:STV) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Sativacoin has a market cap of $157,625.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Sativacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sativacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Sativacoin has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000517 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000340 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2014. Sativacoin’s total supply is 7,091,008 coins. Sativacoin’s official website is www.sativacoin.io. Sativacoin’s official Twitter account is @sativacoins.

Buying and Selling Sativacoin

Sativacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Sativacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sativacoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sativacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

